Samba admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
District Administration on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at village Birpur in Bari-Brahmana.
According to an official, an anti-encroachment team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Samba Dr. Arun Manhas today retrieved 40 Kanals of SIDCO and state Government land which was under illegal occupants.
During the eviction drive, the team demolished the illegally constructed wall, 20-30 temporary and permanent structure including ramps, tin sheds, hoardings and other structures, he said .
Vijay Kumar Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Saqib Saleem Tehsildar Bari-Brahmana, SDPO and SHO were also part of the anti-encroachment drive, the official said.