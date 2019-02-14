About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Samba admin distributes bi-cycles among students

Published at February 14, 2019 01:31 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, FEBRUARY 13:

 The district administration Samba felicitated outstanding cyclists with modernized bi-cycles on Wednesday.
As per an official, Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Kotwal, presented modernised bicycles to Amit Samyal s/o Sardari Lal and Harsh Singh s/o Bhagwan Singh who represented the district at state and national level competitions respectively in track cycle events.
District Administration also congratulated ICICI Bank zonal head for their contribution under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in the district.
During the event, Raghubir Singh ZPEO Samba, Hardeep Singh PTM besides other officials was also present, said the official.

 

