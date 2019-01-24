About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Samagra Shiksha to establish 4 science parks, 22 science centres

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 23:

As part of quality improvement in education, Samagra Shiksha, J&K is establishing four Science Parks in the Secondary/Higher Secondary Schools of the State with two parks each being established in Jammu/Kashmir divisions.
According to Director, Samagra Shiksha, Dr Arun Manhas, in addition to establishment of 4 Science Parks, 22 Science Centres are also being established with one such Centre in each district.
He said the Director, School Education Jammu/Kashmir have been asked to identify suitable educational institutions in their respective areas of jurisdiction for establishment of Science Parks and Science Centres.

