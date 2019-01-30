Samagra Shiksha conducts orientation prog for HoIs, EAs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 29:
A one-day orientation programme was organized at Abhinav theatre under Directorate of Samagra Shiksha, J&K on Tuesday.
As per statement, all the Heads of Institutions of Secondary and Higher secondary schools as well as Educational Administrators (ZEOS, ZEPOs, Dy. CEO) of Jammu district participated in the programme. The core objective of this programme was to sensitize the participants over the importance and need of inclusiveness in school education system.
Dr. Arun Manhas, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha congratulated the whole team of Inclusive Education for organizing this programme. He expressed his concern about creating more awareness about this scheme among the society. Dr. Arun assured to conduct similar programmes in near future and advised to create platforms for a better outreach upto the level of beneficiary children.
The program was commenced with a video of National Anthem in Sign Language. Thereafter the technical session began with a motivational session of Prof. Dharmendera Singh, Head Departments of Education and Social Work, Central University of Jammu who spoke on making inclusion more realistic in every sphere and level of Education System. He also, stressed upon the critical role of Heads and Administrators in promoting Inclusive Education in Educational Institutions.
Later during the programme, Dr Rohnika Sharma, Associate Professor in Inclusive Education, MIER delivered a lecture on “Need of Inclusiveness” that influenced the audience to great extent. She also stressed upon not to label the children with any kind of disability, instead to treat them at par with non-CWSN.
JK Sudan, Chief Education Officer-Jammu graced the occasion with his motivational words and apprised the audience about various initiatives been taken under Inclusive Education by our state.
At last, Dr Ravinder Jangral, Assistant State Coordinator, Inclusive Education at Samagra Shiksha presented the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to all the participants and Resource Persons who made this programme a success. Dr. Jangral also presented a session on achievements made under Inclusive Education in the state and also the expectations from HoIs for successful implementation of Inclusiveness in schools.