Samagra Shiksha: 3-day workshop on administrative skills for HOI concludes

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) organized a 3-day workshop on Administrative skills for the Principals and Headmasters of the district under SAMAGRA SHIKSHA which concluded on Wednesday.

As per an official, the workshop was inaugurated by Director School Education Anuradha Gupta.

While interacting with HOIs, Director stressed on implementing innovative methods and techniques to enhance the quality of education besides making the system more accountable and effective. To ensure efficiency at school level, various measures like ensuring display of academic calendar of each school at a prominent place, compulsory online monitoring portal, quality improvement initiatives like shining star, School House System, etc have been implemented.

159 Principals and Headmasters from all 15 zones of the district participated in the workshop, the official added.