Salvation Movement condemns arrest of Bhat, others

January 25, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 24:

 The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has condemned arrest party chairman Zaffer Akbar Bhat and dozens of its activists. The party spokesperson has also protested against the alleged forces’ highhandedness across south and north Kashmir.
In a statement on Thursday Salvation Movement spokesperson said, “Under the guise of 26 January entire Kashmir has been converted into a sub-jail where people irrespective of their age are being arrested and then shifted to the Central Jail Srinagar or other police stations.”
The spokesperson termed the arrest of party leaders including Chairman Zaffer Akber Bhat, Hilal Ahmed Beig, Gazi Javed as “highly undemocratic move” and “political vendetta.”

