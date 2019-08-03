Salman visits several areas of Hazratbal

National Conference youth provincial president Salman Sagar on Friday visited Dhobi Ghat, Banday Mohalla and other areas of Hazratbal. During his visit he took note of various local issues. He also visited the residence of Muhammad Yousuf Sofi to pay condolences over the demise of his mother.
