Salman slams Govt over erratic power, water paucity in Hazartbal areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
Provincial President Youth National Conference Salman Ali Sagar on Tuesday toured various areas of Srinagar and met scores of peoples’ delegations.
While visiting various areas of Hazaratbal including Tailbal, Habak, and Shanpora, people appraised him about the dearth of basic amenities and the hardships they face due to the erratic power and water supplies. Salman was also briefed over the hardships people face in absence of the basic amenities and how the government and concerned authorities have been acting as mute spectators.
Slamming the government over its anti-people approach, Salman said it is worrisome to find the government has neglected the areas of the state’s summer capital and how those who were voted to power till recently didn’t pay any heed to the insurmountable predicament of the city dwellers.