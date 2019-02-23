Salman Khan’s ‘Notebook’ is Kashmir like you never saw it before

New Delhi:
Salman Khan’s film Notebook is Kashmir like you have never seen it before… and which your heart will yearn for suddenly. The tender, innocent and gentle love of newcomers Kabir (Zaheer Iqbal) and Firdaus (Pranutan Bahl) blowing through the valley and over the lake like a breath of fresh air. A happy film, with smiling and rosy-cheeked Kashmiri kids filling in every frame like dappled sunlight, just when you were beginning to forget that Kashmir was intended to be a place of love and not the battleground for war that it has turned into today. Salman, while sharing the poster of his romance drama on social media, said, “This Notebook is incomplete without these beautiful kids.”
Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and introduces Zaheer and Pranutan. On a 40-day schedule, it was shot extensively in serene backgrounds of Kashmir. It’s nothing like the Hollywood 2004 romantic drama The Notebook starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams that became a sleeper hit and gained a cult following.
There were fears last year when he announced it that Salman was supposedly remaking the Hollywood hit. But no, he hasn’t. Notebook which releases on March 29 was shot during October and November of last year. The shoot in the valley was safely facilitated due to the efforts of the Indian Army, the CRPF and the people of Kashmir themselves. Hopefully, there will be peace in the valley again.