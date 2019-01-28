Salman censures Govt over paucity of essentials in Hazratbal

‘Many areas compelled to live in darkness, authorities nowhere visible’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 27:
Senior National conference leader Salman Sagar on Sunday visited various areas of Hazratbal and met several people’s delegations.
Besides several other areas, Salman visited AlimBhat Mohalla, Malik Mohalla, Bangi Mohalla areas of Hazaratbal wherein people in droves met him and appraised him about the hardships being faced by them amid the present inclement weather conditions.
Slamming the government over leaving people of Hazaratbal in lurch amid the harsh winter period, Salman said the areas have been plunged into darkness and the power supplies continue to remain erratic. He added that the government seems to have forgotten the people of these areas and while visiting the interiors of the assembly segment, the tall claims of previous legislator of the area could be seen lying around like dry dead flowers. “There are no traces of development in these areas and people are complaining that they haven’t seen any official or their representative visiting them for years together. Such pathetic mode of functioning has only unmasked the farce promises made to the people during the previous years,” Salman said.
The NC leader also urged the concerned authorities to ensure that no paucity of water and essential supplies is witnessed and genuine concern of the local inhabitants are addressed on priority.