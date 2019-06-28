Salman beats Vijay, wins title

June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wrestling holds promise for talented youth: Rana

Salman of Udhampur trounced Vijay of Bajalta in the finals of inter-state wrestling competition held at Aithem in Nagrota on Thursday and won the prestigious title.

In all 68 bouts preceded the keenly watched finals in which reputed wrestlers from Jammu and Kashmir besides Haryana, Delhi and Punjab participated.

Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana congratulated the champion, runner up and all the participating players for keeping alive the spirit of sport and inspiring hundreds of sports lovers and budding wrestlers by their performance.

Rana hailed the wrestlers for achieving unique distinction in the breathtaking final event and exuded confidence that the sport will touch pinnacles of heights in years to come given the keenness of wrestlers. He said wrestling remains a passion for its practitioners and fans whose number is growing substantially.

“The enthusiasm among fans is equally reassuring and reflective of the fact that the game still holds big promise for talented youth”, he said and congratulated the competitors and organisers for making the event live and breath-taking by putting in their best in the competition. He said global recognition to the sport has made wrestling big event in recent years.

Rana expressed his happiness over Nagrota becoming hub of sports and other activities, enabling youth to showcase their talent on larger canvass. He hoped that talented sports persons will shine in the events at national and international levels and brig laurels, not only for themselves, but for the state and the country.

The Provincial President said that the state does not lack the talent but the only need is to identify it and sharpen the talented sportspersons by expert coaches in various games. “This is imperative for enabling the talented sportspersons to make a mark”, he said.

Rana also complimented and congratulated the organizers for organizing the mega wrestling event.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Som Nath Khajuria, Rajinder Singh Kali, Sham Singh, Jamat Ali, Ram Chand, Kaku Din, Narayan Singh Panch, Prabhu Singh, Sher Mohammed, Din Mohammed, Rimpy, Thoru Ram and others.