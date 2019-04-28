Sale, purchase of chemicals, acids banned in Anantnag

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Magistrate of Anantnag, Khalid Jahangir, on Saturday called for a complete ban on chemical and acids across the district.

As per an official, in exercise of the powers vested under section 144 CrPc, the DM has ordered ban on the sale and purchase of chemical/acids in district Anantnag for a period of two months with immediate effect.

According to the official, the ban has been imposed after it has been noticed that rampant sale and acids is going on in the district without any checks and balances.

