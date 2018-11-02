Sale of woolens picks up as winter sets in Kashmir

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
As the winter has almost gripped Kashmir region, a large number of people are seen thronging market places in Srinagar to buy woolens.
Major market places in Srinagar including, Hari High Street, Lal Chowk and Polo View, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta are abuzz with shoppers accessing garment shops to buy woollens.
In the last two days shopkeepers in Srinagar had a good business as the markets had opened after remaining sporadically shut for many days due to civilian killings in Kulgam and on October 27.
The sale of woolen clothes including jackets, trousers, shawls and sweaters has increased with the shopkeepers and vendors across city seen doing remarkable businesses.
Showkat Zargar, a shopkeeper, who sells warm clothes at Jamia Masjid, said since the onset of winter in Kashmir, he has been doing good business as demand for winter clothes has picked up.
“Previously, I used to make profit of 500 to 600 rupees daily but these days I make a profit of 1000 rupees and I anticipate more business in this winter,” Zargar said.
Shazia, who owns a shop and boutique at Nowhatta, said these days the business is booming as many customers are buying warm suits.
“If the situation remains fine in the Kashmir, then I hope this winter we will have handsome earning,” she said. She said that whenever their business starts going good, the situation in Kashmir gets worst and then they face the crisis.
Vendors—selling used clothes across the city, are also witnessing rush of customers as temperature has started to dip in the Valley. Tabish, a teacher, who too was in market to buy warm, clothes, said the prices of warm clothes wsere very high for middle class families.
“I therefore rushed to second-hand cloth stalls where we get quality clothes at an affordable price.” she said. The vendor market at SRTC yard in Lal Chowk is abuzz these days as flocks of people from various parts of Valley are seen buying clothes as well as bargaining for price.
“The vendors were doing efficient business as warm clothes were selling like hot cakes,” said a vendor at SRTC yard where different kinds of warm clothes like On Sunday’s the road from Amira Kadal to Polo View, remains jam-packed as people from across the Valley throng there to buy clothes, kitchen items and many other household items at cheap rates.
Although authorities don’t allow Sunday-type vendor market along the busy road, however, on other days the business is not that bad for vendors who set up their stalls along the road. “The vendor market is dearly for middle class families as we can purchase clothes at cheap prices. I often buy my winter wear from here,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a city resident. According to a vendor, the demand of clothes is more in winters than in summers. “During the start of winter season we always witness a good business,” he said.