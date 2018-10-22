Sale of unhygienic food rampant in Srinagar, officials unmoved

Will carry sustained drive in City markets: Commissioner Food Safety
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 21:
Sale of unhygienic food is going on unabated across the summer capital as street food joints exposed to dust, disease-causing flies and other harmful substances is being sold in every nook and corner.
The street vendors and meat shops continue to sell uncovered food items putting the health of public at risk. Violators can be seen selling unhygienic food openly at Old Batamaloo Bus Stand, Maharaja Bazar, Jamia Masjid Market, outside SMHS hospital, Amira Kadal, Lal Chowk and other ideal places.
Mostly the cart owners and roadside food outlets either seem to be unaware of the harmful effects of consuming exposed food or do not bother about legal action. But both cases indicate the government’s failure to curb the hazard.
The most commonly sold exposed eatables in Srinagar include biryani, chopped fruits, dates and pickles etc. Even raw food, fruits, uncovered vegetables, mutton and beef is sold by the shopkeepers.
People have expressed resentment over the sale of uncovered meat and alleged that the concerned department is in slumber. They said the authorities wake up only during festivals.
Mohammad Yousuf, a commuter at Amira Kadal said the most street vending cart owners and roadsides eateries seem to be unaware of the harmful effects of consuming exposed food.
Concerned about the sale of uncovered raw meat, he said, “Butchers openly sell uncovered meat and have no concern about people’s health even though it is very evident that the air carries dirt and harmful gases from cars.”
Yousuf said some butchers also sell ‘infected, injured and unhygienic animals’ in absence of routine market checking by the concerned authorities.
Shabnam Jan, a student in Karan Nagar alleged that the Government’s Drugs and Food Control Organization is not curbing the menace. “They are in deep slumber and get paid for doing nothing,” he said.
She said raw meat, fish, and chicken is openly sold in every nook and corner of the city. “Officials should come out of their cosy rooms to keep a check on unhygienic food items,” she said.
Commissioner Food Safety, Drugs and Food Control Organization (FS&DFCO) J&K, Dr Abdul Kabir told Rising Kashmir that they will soon conduct a drive against the traders selling uncovered food in the city.
“Our department is already doing frequent checks in the markets but we will conduct an exclusive drive for the uncovered food items being sold in the city markets,” Kabir said, adding anyone found guilty will be dealt with strictly s per the law.