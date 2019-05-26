Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26, 2019 | Agencies

The salaries of four government doctors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have been put on hold allegedly after they were found absent from duty, officials said on Sunday.



The doctors -- Medical officer Gopal Sharma, consultant Pediatrician Rajesh Gupta, consultant Orthopedics Liakat Hussain and consultant Anesthetist Vijay Kumar -- were found absent during a surprise inspection by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday, the officials said.



During the inspection of the hospital, they said the deputy commissioner apart from checking attendance of the employees also took stock of the facilities being provided to the patients including the availability of medicines and other life-saving drugs.



Meanwhile, the officials said Asad also paid surprise visit to the office of Zonal Education Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Tehsil Office and Tehsil Supply Officer in Nowshera to check the attendance besides reviewing the functioning.