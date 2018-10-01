About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at October 01, 2018


Salary hike

Dear Editor,

This is in response to the salary hike of contractual lecturers working at higher secondary schools. The salary hike is a good move by the government as long pending demand has been solved to provide a bit of relief to the thousands of people who are working as contractual lecturers in different institutions at plus-two level. Now the session is coming to an end, these contractuals should not be disengaged any more as they have passed the written test conducted by director school education in the month of February 2018.

Imtiyaz Hassan

Mattan

