Salaria new ADGP-SHRC, Mukesh IGP crime

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Tuesday transferred five IPS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

According to an order issued by state Home Department, Sulaiman Salaria, director SKPA, Udhampur, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Human Rights Commission.

The post of Inspector General of Police, SHRC shall be operated at the level of ADGP till it is held by Salaria, the order read.

Dr S D Singh, Inspector General of Police, CIV, Police headquarters, was transferred and posted as director SKPA, Udhampur vice Salaria.

Mukesh Singh, upon his repatriation from central deputation, was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Crime) vice Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba. Mujtaba, was transferred as posted as Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation against available vacancy.

Shailender Singh, AIG buildings, police headquarters, was transferred as posted as senior superintended of police Crime, Jammu against available vacancy.

Rayees Ahmad Bhat, AIG (Tech), shall hold the charge of the post of AIG (buildings), police headquarters, in addition to his own duties till further orders.