Salahudin pays tributes to militants killed in Sopore, Lolab

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 03:
Hizb chief Syed Salahudin Friday paid tributes to militants killed in Lolab area of Kupwara district and Drussu village of Baramulla district in north Kashmir in the last two days.
In a tete-statement issued to KNS, the Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashimi quoted Syed Salahudin as saying “Though demise of the militants is painful but sacrifices are equally important for attainment of right to self determination and success of Kashmir struggle in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Stating that the militants are fighting for right to self determination along with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Salahudin said: “Freedom movements never perish but only succeed in the long run. We believe success will soon knock the doors of people in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Hizb deputy supreme commander Saifullah Khalid and field operational commander Mohammad Bin Qasim also paid tributes to slain militants, spokesman said.
He said they prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved families. (KNS)