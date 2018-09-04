Salahudin offers scrutiny of family assets by KHBA, civil society

‘My character assassination by Indian agencies won’t impact my image’
Srinagar, Sep 03:
Chairman, United Jehad Council, Syed Salahudin alleged that Indian agencies were targeting his children, family relations and nears and dears to malign his images—claiming that “nation knows my disassociation from my children, family relations.”
In an e-mailed statement issued here, UJC Spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted the outfit chief, Syed Salahudin as saying “attempts to take revenge from my children, family relations and nears and dears won’t put any stigma on my character as leader of resistance struggle and the same won’t also make any difference in the confidence in the pro-freedom leadership.”
Saying that the whole nation knows that he is away from his children, family relations and nears and dears for the last thirty years, Salahudin said “the entire nation knows that any of my family members are not in any way connected with the financial matters of the resistance struggle.”
Saying that his integrity is above board, Syed Salahudin said “the character assassination by Indian agencies is highly condemnable.”
Urging Kashmir High Court Bar Association and top Civil Society members to enquire and examine the details about the assets of his family thirty years ago and as well as the present, Hizb Chief said “the details of the assets before and after thirty years will reveal the factual position before the nation.”
Clarifying that people offering their lives for freedom of the nation and not for the petty worldly interests, Salahudin said “fighting for the freedom of their nation have proved their credentials in past and will prove them in future also.”