Salahudin congratulates Imran Khan; welcomes his statement on Kashmir

'We hope new PM will stand by his commitments’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 30:
United Jehad Council chairman and Hizb chief Syed Salahudin Mondayin a statement congratulated Imran Khan for his party's election victory in Pakistan and welcomed his remark on Kashmir issue made by him in a statement after his party's victory in elections.
In an e-mailed statement issued, the UJC spokesman SyedSadaqatHussain said that UJC chairman Syed Salahudin during his address to a high level meeting of UJC said: "We congratulate Imran Khan for his party's election victory in Pakistan and his remark on Kashmir issue after the victory of his party and Pakistan's general elections. We call upon Imran Khan to mount political and diplomatic pressure on Government of India for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue on the basis of right to self determination assured to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by India times and again.”
“Innocent people are killed, civilian populations are burnt but world is watching the situation like a mute spectator. We hope that under the leadership of Imran Khan as Prime Minister the government of Pakistan will adhere to its commitments on political and diplomatic support for resolution of Kashmir issue,” statement quoting Salahudin said, adding: “ Pakistan is major party to Jammu and Kashmir dispute and as such is expected to try to mount political and diplomatic pressure on Government of India for resolution of Kashmir issue." (KNS)