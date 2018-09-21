Salahudin calls for boycott of ULB-Panchayat polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Chairman, United Jehad Council (UJC), Syed Salahudin today urged people to completely boycott the upcoming urban local bodies and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
In an emailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain, said that UJC chairman while addressing a conclave urged people of Jammu Kashmir to completely boycott the proposed municipal and panchayat elections. “India is trying to get undue mileage from elections and history is witness to the fact that people elected in these elections prove more dangerous than the occupational forces in the state,” UJC chief said.
Saying that history won’t forgive those participating in these elections, UJC chairman said “people contesting elections will have to face the larger court of general public as criminals one day or the other.”
Pertinently the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) — the alliance of separatist leadership in Kashmir — comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik earlier called for a boycott of the panchayat and municipal polls scheduled in Jammu and Kashmir from October 1.
Underscoring that the government of India wanted to “thrust and enforce panchayat and municipal elections upon us through additional deployment of lakhs of forces under the pretext of lapse of developmental fund,” the JRL said it wanted to convey to the government “the loud and clear message by the people of Kashmir that they boycott any kind of participation in elections and instead only demand right to self-determination”.