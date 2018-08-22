Salahudin appeals people to observe Eid with simplicity

Srinagar:
United Jehad Council (UJC chairman Syed Salahudin has congratulated the Muslims all over the world and particularly the Muslim Ummah in Jammu and Kashmir and has exhorted the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir to observe Eid-ul-Adha with simplicity.
In a statement issued KNS, UJC chief cautioned people against plans of New Delhi for changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and appealed them to remain steadfast in following the programs of the Joint Resistance Leadership.
In an emailed statement issued, UJC spokesman Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted UJC chairman Syed Salahudin as saying that Eid-ul-Azha reminds Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the world that supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). He expressed his strong concerns about the plight of detainees particularly Dukhtaran-e-Milat chairperson Asiyah Andrabi who along with her other associates is bravely facing the hardships in the Delhi jails.