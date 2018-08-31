Salahuddin’s family demands Shakeel’s release

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 30:
The family members of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin Thursday expressed concern and anguish over the repeat of NIA raids and subsequent arrest, Syed Shakeel Ahmad during midnight raid at his Rambagh residence.
“We the family members of Syed Salahuddin express our deep concerns and anguish at the repeat of NIA raids and subsequent arrest of Syed Shakeel Ahmad during midnight raid at his Rambagh residence,” his family said in a statement to a local news gathering agency KNS.
“Syed Shakeel had earlier cooperated with NIA for questioning, however, based on a deliberate delay in sending the latest summon, which was naturally missed, he was harassed and subjected to arrest for so called non-cooperation,” the statement said.
It said Shakeel had been working in SKIMS as lab technologist for past 30 years and his record of peaceful behaviour and attitude could be verified from the concerned authorities.
“He has been totally law-abiding, peaceful citizen, against whom no adverse report or record can be found by police or CID,” the statement said.
The family members said the allegations by NIA against Shakeel were totally “baseless and a bundle of lies”.
“His arrest is part of the pressure tactics against Syed Salahuddin who is away from his family for the past more than 30 years. We want to state that the family has grown under the shadow of fear and harassment since then,” the statement said. “Our father left the family at a time when all his children were innocent kids. The ex-CM in a TV interview and statement had stated that she did not allow NIA to arrest Syed Shakeel as there was no evidence against him. She further said that all his sons were living a normal apolitical life like common masses.”
They said “the highest chair of the state also said that there was nothing against other son of Syed Salahuddin, Syed Shahid Yousuf who was arrested in October last year and is lying in Tihar jail since.”
“Despite all these facts and acceptances of non-involvement by higher ups of the State, another son of Salahuddin was arrested by NIA, which is totally illegal, and nothing but pure harassment. We the family demand an immediate release of Syed Shakeel, who is being incriminated by NIA in false cases,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the family, as per the statement, approached the concerned authorities about the whereabouts of Syed Shakeel, however, the details have still not been revealed to the family.
“The family came to know only through media that the arrest was made by NIA,” they said.