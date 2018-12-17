Salahuddin slams int’l community’s ‘criminal’ silence on Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 16:
United Jihad Council (UJC) chairman and Hizb chief, Syed Salahuddin lambasted international community for their “silence” on Kashmir.
A spokesperson of UJC in a statement issued on Sunday said while addressing a high-level meeting of UJC Salahuddin said, “This has become very clear that on one hand, New Delhi is hell-bent on carrying out genocide of Kashmiris and pushing them to economic disaster, while on another side, the world community’s criminal silence is encouraging the oppressive policies in Kashmir.”
According to the spokesperson UJC chairman further said, “New Delhi is carrying out its well-formulated policy of genocide in Kashmir and pushing its people to economic disaster while the international community is acting as a mute spectator over the oppression in the Valley.”
Salahuddin appealed to the Government of Pakistan to rise above the political and moral support to “freedom loving” people of Kashmir and intensify its diplomatic efforts in highlighting the “human rights violations” carried out by India against the “innocent” Kashmiris.
The spokesperson said that during the meeting, tributes were paid to those killed in Pulwama.