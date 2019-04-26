Salahuddin condemns attacks in Sri Lanka, says Muslims can’t be part of such heinous crime

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Conglomerate of Kashmiri militant outfits United Jihad Council (UJC) Thursday condemned terrorist attack in Sri Lanka—saying one can’t imagine the involvement of Muslims in such monstrous attacks as Islam is the religion of peace and brotherhood.

Over 300 innocent people were killed when terrorists attacked a couple of Churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Day.

As per a statement issued by UJC Spokesperson Syed Sadaqat Hussain to news agency CNS, Syed Salahuddin, the UJC Chief said that Islam never permits the innocent killings and killing of a human is considered as killing of humanity. “The way barbaric attacks were carried out on Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka in a planned manner depicts only barbarism and cruelty of those who are anti-Islam and imperialistic forces.”

He said that motive behind these attacks is to defame Muslims and Islam across globe. “I want to make it loud clear that neither Islam allows such wicked acts nor the elements responsible for these blood-spattered attacks can be linked to this religion,” Salahuddin said and expressed sympathies with the families of victims.

Salahuddin also paid rich tribute to the two Kashmiri militants Safdar Amin and Dr Burhan—who were killed in a gunfight in Bijbehara on Thursday morning. He expressed sympathies with the families—saying “blood of Kashmiris will show its true color one day.”