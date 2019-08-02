Sajjad questions Abdullahs over meeting PM

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) chief and former minister, Sajjad Gani Lone on Thursday questioned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah about the agenda of their meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“Reports suggest Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah to meet PM regarding Article 3-A. What on earth happened to the supposed collective action. Is it a rush for brownie points or mercy petition for economic crimes. The innocent people of Kashmir will never know (sic),” Lone tweeted in response to Abdullahs meeting with Modi.