Sajjad Lone backed, funded by RSS, BJP: Peerzada

Shafat MirKokernag:
Senior Congress leader and former minister, Peerzada Mohammad Syed, on Thursday alleged that Peoples Conference chairman and BJP ally; Sajjad Gani Lone was backed by rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Addressing party workers at Town Hall, Kokernag, Syed alleged “Sajjad is being funded by Intelligence Bureau, of which he is an agent here and he receives funding from Hindu fanatic organizations like RSS, BJP also, on which he founded and is running his party. His father, Abdul Gani Lone, went to Pakistan and imported weapons from there and he is now trying to lecture us in politics.” “It was an unfortunate moment for Kashmir that the coalition of PDP-BJP happened.”
During the meet around a dozen political workers from PDP and other parties joined Congress party and resolved to work for further strengthening of Congress party in the Kokernag constituency.
Syed hit out at National Conference for claiming to restore the autonomy of the state saying all such promises are mere slogans only. “NC is again parroting the slogan of autonomy in the run up to elections but when NC had 2/3rd majority in the assembly, why didn’t it go for the restoration of autonomy then. This very party lead a plebiscite campaign for almost 22 years only to bury it later for its own personal gains and these are only slogans to mislead people, he added.
The Congress party is the only party which will emerge as single largest wining party in the upcoming parliament and assembly elections in the state as well as at centre as their agenda is only based on development of common masses, Syed further said..