Sajjad, Imran, Bhim Singh meet Governor

March 10, 2019 |

Sajjad Gani Lone and Imran Raza Ansari, former Ministers met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan today.

Former Ministers apprised Governor about various issues relating to the equitable development and aspirations of the common masses. They complimented the Governor for taking several initiatives in redressing the public grievances.

Governor urged Sajjad Lone and Imran Raza Ansari to continue their endeavours for maintaining peace and harmony in the State, besides promoting public welfare and development of their respective areas.

Similarly, a 3 member delegation led by Prof. Bhim Singh, Chief Patron, J&K National Panthers Party, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Prof. Singh raised issues with the Governor about the obtaining political situation besides, various matters of public interest. He assured his full support in improving peace and harmony in the State.

Governor urged Prof. Bhim Singh to continue his sustained endeavours for public welfare.