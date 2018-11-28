Sajid Dar confirmed as AFC instructor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
International Football Coach who has coached many Indian youth National teams has been confirmed as Main Instructor for AFC C License after successfully completing his two assignments as Assistant Instructor in the two AFC C License Courses held at Mumbai from 9th July to 22nd July 2018 and in LNIPE Gwalior from 1st Sep to 13th Sep 2018.
Sajid who works as Football Coach in University of Kashmir is also an AIFF D License instructor.
After finishing his tenure with Indian National teams, he conducted coaching courses. Sajid believes that Coach Education plays a vital role for the development of any game.
“Our state association along with JK Sports Council are doing excellent job from last few years to promote the game of football. Many young players are moving towards football which is quite appreciable. We need to have sufficient and quality coaches who can train them.”
He said AIFF is not leaving any stone unturned to develop the standard of coaching.
“They are conducting coaching courses, refresher courses at regular intervals.”
He said he owes a lot to this game. “Whatever experience and knowledge I have gained I want to share it with the coaches within and outside the state. I am thankful to AIFF and AFC for believing in my work. I am also thankful to my department without their support I would not have reached to this level.”