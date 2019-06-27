Sajid Dar appointed instructor for C-licence course at Imphal

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

States only International football coach and AFC instructor Sajid Dar is conducting AIFF C Licence Certificate Course at Khumalampak Stadium at Imphal Manipur.

Around 24 participants from different parts of the country are attending the course which includes professional players like Subrata Paul, Lalit Thapa, Poirei Sorem, Saran Singh.

After finishing his tenure of more than seven years with the national teams, Sajid is now in AFC/AIFF Coach Educator's panel.

This is the second course in which Sajid has been appointed as a main instructor for the C licence course.

The C Licence course is for the coaches who have passed their AIFF D Licence course.

It is divided into two parts. Module one of seven days and module two five days and after passing the course coaches will get the licence to work with any youth and clubs within the country.

