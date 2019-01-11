Sajid becomes first AFC C license coach instructor

Srinagar:
Sajid Yousuf Dar, national level football Coach of Jammu and Kashmir touched new milestone by becoming the first AFC C License Coach Instructor from JK.
Soon after finishing his two assistant courses, All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) appointed Sajid as a main instructor of recently concluded AFC C Licence course at New Delhi.
After his tenure with the National Football Teams during which Sajid worked with many Indian Youth and Senior National Football teams, Sajid has moved himself to coach education.
Sajid believes that coach education is very important to improve the standard of football.
"If we want quality players we need quality coaches and for that lot of efforts are made to educate the coaches all over the globe," he said.
With an aim to transmit the knowledge, skills and experience among coaches across country Sajid shifted himself towards coach education.
"Football has given me everything. I owe lot to this game and I believe I have lot to offer. Accordingly, I shifted myself to coach education now hopping that my experience and knowledge may be helpful to the coaches across the country," he adds.