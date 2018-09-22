Sajad’s PC to participate in polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 21:
Sajad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference has decided to participate in the upcoming local body and panchayat polls in the State.
“Peoples Conference will take part in the upcoming elections. But given the rules we unfortunately won’t have a common symbol,” Sajad tweeted.
Confirming his decision, Lone said his party would participate in the upcoming Panchayat and URbal Local Bodies elections.
The National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, CPI(M), Democratic Party Nationalist, BSP and Awami National Conference have already decided to boycott the forthcoming ULB and panchayat polls while Congress and BJP would be taking part in 4-phase ULB and 9-phase panchayat polls beginning next month.