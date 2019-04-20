Sajad visits deceased PC worker's family, promises help

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Friday visited the residence of the deceased Peoples Conference worker Mushtaq Ahmad to offer his personal condolences to the bereaved family who died after succumbing to his injuries at SKIMS Soura.

Mushtaq Ahmad a worker of Sajad Gani Lone led Peoples Conference was injured in a rally in Handwara a few days back. He succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura just two days back.

Peoples Conference Chairman visited the residence of the deceased in Bhawan village of Rajwar area in Handwara Friday and offered his personal condolences to the bereaved family. Lone accompanied by other senior leaders extended his deep sympathies with the bereaved family.

Mushtaq was the only son of his parents and is survived by three sisters, father and mother.

Sajad Lone assured the family that he would bear the monthly expenses of the family and extend all possible help to the family from time to time. KNS