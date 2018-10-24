Sajad slams Mehbooba for calling municipal election contestants as ‘rogues’

Srinagar, Oct 23 :
Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone Monday slammed former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for calling contestants of the recently-concluded urban local body elections as “rogues”.
In a series of tweets, Lone said Mehbooba’s remarks were shameless and “if they (PDP) don’t contest then contestants are rogue and lured by money”.
“One of the most shameless statements. The standards she uses to judge contestants. By those standards she was as rogue when they contested in 1996 and 2002. How many votes were polled when they were in Govt in 2002. Does she not remember that?” Lone tweeted.
In an interview to New Delhi-based outlet “The Print”, Mehbooba had said many “rogue elements” who came forward for the elections were lured by money. “Unfortunately, not many good people came forward to fight this election because of the peculiar situation, which will have far-reaching consequences in future,” she had said.
Lone also claimed that Mehbooba met many of the contestants whom she called rogue elements. “And incidentally she has met many of the contestants whom she calls rogue and lured by money. Bcos she also wants to have a say on mayoral election. Wow what a double speak. Btw one example@Junaid_Mattu is much more qualified than you Mam,” he tweeted.
He wondered whether the PDP sitting MLC’s son and brother who participated in the municipal elections were also rogues. “PDP sitting MLC’s son and brother took part in Poonch elections. Wonder they were rogue and did it for the lure of money. Mehboobaji needs to answer that,” he said. (KNS)