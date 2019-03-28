Sajad promises ‘all weather’ tunnel to make Karnah accessible

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on his visit to Karnah Wednesay promised to fast-track the long pending demand of up-gradation of road infrastructure and construction of an ‘all weather’ tunnel to make the region accessible round the year.

Sajad said that Peoples Conference will seek funds to fast-track up-gradation of road infrastructure so as to ensure all weather connectivity to the inhabitants of the region

“The residents of the Karnah Valley face immense hardships and acute shortage of food items and essential supplies in the winter months due to closure of Chowkibal-Teetwal road, the only link to the landlocked area. We will seek funds to fast-track up-gradation of road infrastructure and construction of an ‘all weather’ tunnel to make the region accessible round the year and prevent the loss of lives from snow avalanches and shooting stones at Sadhna Top”, he added.

Criticising the successive governments of NC and PDP for considerably failing to realizing the promises made during their previous elections, Sajad said that “Karnah has been totally ignored on developmental front by the previous regimes.”



He assured people that Peoples Conference will usher in a new era of economic and infrastructure development for this landlocked region and that the concerns of people of Karnah would be addressed on priority if the party comes to power.

