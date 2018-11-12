Sajad no more loner

PC eats into NC, PDP’s space
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Nov 11:
After winning the recently-held Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference (PC) is slowly penetrating into the political space in Jammu Kashmir which till now had been dominated by two regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In the absence of NC and PDP, who had boycotted the municipal polls over Government of India’s unclear stand on the abolition of Article 35-A, PC in coalition with the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some independents won the Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC) polls.
And now with the appointment of Junaid Azim Mattu as Srinagar Mayor, the party is eyeing the upcoming panchayat polls followed by an ultimate goal to grab the Chief Minister’s chair.
On November 6, talking to Rising Kashmir on the sidelines of a press meet to celebrate the success of the party in ULB polls, Lone said people of Kashmir deserve to get rid of the “dynastic political rule” targeting Abdullahs and Muftis of NC and PDP.
Even though being himself a son of a political leader, Lone in his defence said unlike others he was not given the command of his party on a platter but it was extraordinary circumstances that pushed him into politics.
Lone was chosen as a de facto successor of his father, the Hurriyat leader, Abdul Gani Lone who was assassinated on 21 May 2002 by unidentified gunman.
However, after taking over the reins of his father, Lone who was at the forefront during the 2008 Amarnath land row agitation and dared Hindutava forces to visit Kashmir, parted ways with the Hurriyat camp and entered into mainstream politics the following year.
Fast forward to 2018, the separatist-turned-mainstream politician Lone’s party has emerged as a reliable ally to the Hindutava ideologue BJP in the Valley.
Lone, who called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “big brother” was also BJP’s cabinet minister during their alliance with PDP that fell apart in June this year.
Now with the full-fledged support of the BJP that has a strong influence over voters in Jammu and backed by some of prominent PDP rebels in Kashmir, Lone believes it is the right time to stamp the ballot with his election symbol.
“We (PC) are ready for assembly elections. Let it happen tomorrow,” Lone said.
However, both NC and PDP ruled out PC’s rise among the ranks of prominent mainstream regional parties of the State.
NC General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar termed PC’s win in municipal polls as an “accidental chance” in absence of their party from the electoral fray.
“I don’t think that PC is even in the race before NC. They came first in the race as they were the only one running,” Sagar said. “Even in the municipal polls, PC didn’t fight on party symbol and neither held any public gathering as is the norm in the elections.”
On conceding space to PC by boycotting municipal and panchayat polls, Sagar said being the biggest regional party of the state, “it was imperative for NC to take a stand on Article 35A”.
Sagar also castigated BJP for adopting “cheap political tactics” to affirm their foothold in the Valley.
“I think instead of trying to create this so-called third front or using Governor to their advantage, BJP should address Kashmir issue seriously. Otherwise they will achieve nothing here,” Sagar said.
PDP chief spokesman Rafi Ahmad Mir seconded Sagar’s view saying the credibility of PC among people would only be known once they contest elections side by side with their party.
Mir said PC only managed to make inroads in municipal polls as they had no opposition to contest against.
“It is too early to say that PC has emerged as a third alternative for people of Kashmir. Let there be an election with participation of all political parties, then we will see how well they can perform,” Mir said.
On boycotting municipal and panchayat polls, Mir said PDP’s goal was larger than winning elections as safeguarding the special status to Jammu Kashmir belittles all electoral participation.
However, many political pundits believe that by ignoring NC and PDP and at the same time emergence of PC at the political platform, had once again proven that like in the past, New Delhi always has an alternative when it comes to implement their political writ in the State.