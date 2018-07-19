Sajad meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 18:
Former minister and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone Wednesday met Governor Narinder Nath Vohra at the Raj Bhavan.
Lone drew Governor’s attention to certain initiatives which had been commenced in the Social Welfare and Renewable Energy departments including a project to establish a Renewable Energy Corporation, which could be profitably taken forward.
He also discussed with the Governor certain impediments which were delaying the implementation of several important development schemes in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The Governor assured due consideration of the issues referred to by Lone and urged him to continue his endeavours for promoting a peaceful environment and work zealously for advancing the interests of Jammu Kashmir.