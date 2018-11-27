About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sajad Lone would have been CM had I listened to New Delhi: Governor

Published at November 27, 2018 02:28 PM 0Comment(s)2475views


Sajad Lone would have been CM had I listened to New Delhi: Governor

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that People Conference leader Sajjad Lone would have been chief minister of the state had he listened to New Delhi. 

Governor said he didn’t do that (not listening to New Delhi) as he did not want to be remembered as a “dishonest man in the annals of history.”

“I didn’t ring up New Delhi to seek their suggestion as maybe they could have told me to allow Sajad Lone to form the government,” Malik said, adding that the state assembly was dissolved as he had “apprehensions” of horse-trading that could have led to killings and chaos in the Valley.

The Governor made the remarks while addressing students at a university function in Gwalior.

Malik said people praised him for taking such a decision to dissolve assembly.

“I got many WhatsApp messages wherein people hailed my decision,” he said.

Governor said that Sajad Lone had also sent a letter to form the government but not to his PA but to the PA of erstwhile Governor N N Vohra.

He deteriorated that the situation in Kashmir has improved from past few months.

Malik said nobody including mainstream political parties, Hurriyat or Pakistan can resolve the Kashmir issue but the youth of Valley.

“I assure you that Dr Farooq, Mufti and Hurriyat can’t resolve the issue but only Kashmir youth can resolve it,” he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top