Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

July 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident on Monday morning and prayed for early recuperation of the injured.



''I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for peace to the departed souls and strength to the grief stricken families to bear the loss. I also pray for the the swift recovery of those injured,'' he said in his condolence message.