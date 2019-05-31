Sajad Lone, Imran Ansari greet people on Jumat-ul-Vida

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

Sajad Lone in his message to the people said that “I wish the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida. This day has a great spiritual significance and I pray to Almighty for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Party General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari while greeting the people of the state said, “We should join in our prayer and seek blessings of the Almighty for happiness and progress of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appeal to the people to give charity generously for the less privileged and needy sections of the society.”