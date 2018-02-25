Sajad Lone for completing developmental projects within set timelines

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 24 -
Minister for Social Welfare, Science & Technology and ARI and Trainings Sajad Gani Lone today chaired a meeting to review the progress of developmental works taken up by various departments under his charge.
The meeting was attended by the officers of the Administrative Department and other field functionaries.
In the meeting, the Minister was apprised about the status of all ongoing schemes and the achievements made by the departments.
The Minister directed the officers to stick to the fixed timelines for completing the projects so that the departments under his control carve a niche for administrative efficiency, transparency and accountability. He instructed the officers to be on guard and ensure that there is zero tolerance against lethargy, red-tapism and corruption.
The Minister enquired about the status of clearance of pending pension cases and sanction of new cases from the officers of Social Welfare Department. He fixed the timelines for opening of new Anganwari centres and recruitment of Anganwari workers and helpers. Besides this, other important issues including procurement of nutrition, DPC, employees’ promotions, opening of boarding schools and opening of CRC in Jammu were discussed.
The Minister reviewed the ICDS scheme in detail and directed the officers to ensure that the structures envisaged under the scheme are established expeditiously.
He also reviewed the works taken up by Science and Technology Department and enquired about the status of small hydel projects, solar projects, rooftop star projects and mega solar projects.
The Minister also reviewed the implementation of two Biotechnology park projects and Regional Science Centre and directed for starting the work on these prestigious projects immediately.
He asked for conducting review meetings regularly so that the various programmes/schemes are monitored and implemented expedited.
