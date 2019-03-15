Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone Friday condemned targeting of political workers in two separate incidents in south Kashmir and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that perpetrators of these attacks are brought to justice.
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen late on Thursday night at Gulzarpora in Pulwama district, while a National Conference worker was shot at and injured in Anantnag district.
