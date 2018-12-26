Sajad Lone alleges an ADGP indulging in electoral politics in J&K

AgenciesSrinagar
Alleging that a senior police officer was indulging in electoral politics, chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said people of the Jammu and Kashmir deserve to choose their leaders without these "Machiavellian tactics".
Taking to micro-blogging site twitter the PC chairman wrote an “ IPS officer of the rank of ADGP indulging in electoral politics."
Lone, who was minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government in the state from laters quota expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Satya Pal Malik and advisor K Vijay Kumar will take note and give everybody an even playing field.
Without naming the officer (Additional Director General of Police ), Sajad Lone, who has announced that PC will contest all Legislative Assembly (LA) seats without any coalition with any party including BJP, said if there were no lessons to be learnt from "rigged elections in the past".
[UNI]