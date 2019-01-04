Sajad hits out at NC, PDP, says both indulging into theatrics

Srinagar:
Chairman Peoples Conference (PC) Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday hit out at National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by citing the killings of civilians in 2010 and 2016 agitations.
In a tweet, he said “the two dynasties are at it again. Enacting theatre. A month or so back both were squeaky clean. Now the gloves are off. Accuse each other by the day confer by the night. Winking on twitter hoodwinking en-masse. One has 2010 to his credit the other has 2016 to her credit.”
Meanwhile in a statement issue here, PC spokesperson said that “PC will usher change in all regions.” “Caravan of Change growing in Chenab Valley,” he said.
Quoting Peoples’ Conference Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone, party would usher change in all the regions of the State by acknowledging and respecting the heterogeneous expectations of the people.
Welcoming prominent political activists from Doda and Kisthwar to the party at his residence in Jammu, the PC Chairman said the party’s strength was based on its unblemished track record and its growing base of young leaders who aspire to bring about drastic change in the State. “We are committed to empowering people of the State in all regions and our emphasis will be to empower the youth and the traditionally disempowered and neglected demographics and sections. Peoples’ Conference is a clarion call for change and it is reflected in how the young, dynamic and insightful leaders of the State are coming forward to be a part of this journey”, the PC Chairman said on the occasion.
The Peoples’ Conference Chairman claimed that more and more young leaders were going to come forward to take their place in a historic and tectonic political shift in the State’s journey from changelessness to change.