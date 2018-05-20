Saima Wani killed when militants targeted forces from her house: Police to SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Police in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Saturday said that deceased Saima Wani who was injured during an encounter in January 2018 was killed when militants fired upon forces from her house resulting in injuries to three civilians including Saima.
Police replied this to SHRC after the Commission sought a detailed report from Police and Civil administration Shopian in connection with the killing of a slain militant’s sister Saima Wani of South Kashmir’s Shopian district who was injured in an encounter on January 24-2018 in a local village and succumbed to her injuries after two weeks.
Police has informed the Commission that during the course of investigation it came to light that militants were actually hiding in the residential house of Hilal Ahmad Wani of Audoo Chaigund (the house of father of militant Sameer Ahmad Wani and injured girl namely Saima Hilal) where from militants came out firing indiscriminately to break the cordon which resulted in bullet injuries to civilians namely Shakir Yousuf Mir of Kalampora, Sumi Jan and Saima Hilal of Audoo Chaigund.
Police said, “The militants took refuge in the cow shed of one Gh Hassan Bhat S/o Ab Samad R/o Audoo Chaigund and engaged themselves in a fierce encounter with the security forces and finally got eliminated with damage to the said cow shed during encounter.”
It was also stated that among the injured persons Shakir Yousuf Mir S/o Mohammad Yousuf Mir R/o Kalampora and Saima Hilal D/o Hilal Ahmad Wani R/o Audoo Chaigund later on succumbed to their injuries and accordingly offences U/S 302,427 RPC have been incorporated in the case.
“During course of investigation, it surfaced that actual particulars of the injured Shakir Ahmad Dar are Shakir Yousuf Mir S/o Mohammad Yousuf Mir R/o Kalampora who succumbed to his injuries while on way to hospital and the remaining two injured girls were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment after preparing injury memos,” police told SHRC.
In a reply to SHRC Police also said that the “operation ended with elimination of two militants identified as Sameer Ahmad Wani S/o Hilal Ahmad Wani R/o Audoo Chaigund and Firdous Rashid Lone S/o Ab Rashid Lone R/o Ganowpora with recovery/seizure of 1 AK-47 Rifle, 01 INSAS Rifle and other ammunition from encounter site”.
Meanwhile, the respondent Deputy Commissioner Shopian informed the commission that during the cross firing two militants namely Firdous Ahmad Lone S/O Ab Rashid Lore R/o Ganowpora Tehsil Keegam District Shopian and Sameer Ahmed Wani S/O Hilal Ahmad Wani R/o Aadoora Chaigund Tehsil Keegam District Shopian were killed.
“Moreover three civilians were injured during the encounter and later on two of them namely Shakir Ahmad S/o Mohammad Yousuf Mir R/o Kalampora Tehsil Rajpur and Saima Jan (unmarried) D/o Hilal Ahmad Wani, aged 19 years R/o Aadoora Chaigund succumbed to their injuries. Whereas, one Sumi Jan (unmarried) D/o Gh Hassan Bhat aged 21 years R/o Adoova is under treatment.(Magisterial inquiry in progress),” Reads a reply of DC Shopian.
The petition of the case was filed by president International Forum of Justice Ahsan Untoo.
