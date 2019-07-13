Saih congratulates Navin

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Veteran travel agent G R Siah has congratulated Navin Kumar Choudhary for taking over as Administrative Secretary for Tourism Department.

In a statement, Siah who is former Chairman of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association said Navin Kumar’s appointment with the department will boost tourism sector.

He said tourism sector is facing immense crisis due to negative media publicity and also by way of wrong policies of the government which need to be looked into.

“We are hopeful that Navin Choudhary will take bold steps in taking the tourism sector out of its present crisis.”