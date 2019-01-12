Saidpora residents protest drinking water scarcity

Noor ul HaqSopore, Jan 11:
Scores of residents of Saidpora village in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the acute shortage of drinking water in the area past several years.
Eyewitness said that the protesting villagers on Friday morning assembled at the main chowk Saidpora and held a protest demonstration against the lackadaisical approach of public health engineering (PHE) officials and district administration.
They alleged that the department has failed to provide adequate drinking water supply in their area past several year and are being forced to drink contaminated water from streams and ponds.
"In the modern era, when people talk about packaged drinking water and safe drinking methods, we the residents of Saidpora village in Sopore are forced to drink contaminated water from ponds and nallahs. Neither the successive governments nor the officials of PHE did anything for the residents of the area from last 10 years," Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Saidpora said.
He said that the residents of Saidpora approached the successive governments, PHE authorities and district administration several times in the past but to no avail.
The protesting residents appealed the state administration to look into the matter and solve the problems of locals especially of the women folk who have to fetch safe drinking water kilometres away from the village.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Executive Engineer PHE Sopore Division Qazi Mushtaq said that the locals of Saidpora are facing quiet hardships from last several years and PHE department is well aware of it.
"There is a shortage of drinking water facility throughout Sopore subdivision. The residents of Saidpora are facing acute shortage of drinking water from last several years and we are doing our level best to fix the problem once for all. Since the area is big and it needs a separate drinking water scheme. We are on it but it will take time," Qazi said.
He said that the PHE department is supplying water through tankers but Saidpora being spread over a huge area, the tankers too fall short of serving water to every household. He however ensured supplying drinking water to the area on priority basis.