Saidapora residents protest against water scarcity

Get - On the Play Store.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and an army were injured in an IED blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, officials said. An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers pa...More
Scores of residents of Saidpora village in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water in the area for past several years. Eyewitness said the protesting villagers on Friday morning ...More
Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi-led NDA government for granting citizenship to nationals from three neighbouring countries on the basis of religion, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said even the country (Pakistan) which was formed on the basis...More
Shah Faesal, an IAS topper, on Friday ruled out the option to join separatist camp. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Faesal said that being a man from administration he is more fit to join mainstream political parties. "Hurriyat doesn't believe in electorial proc...More
The US-led military coalition in Syria has begun pulling out troops, a spokesman said on Friday without elaborating on locations or timetables. "Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) has begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria," sp...More
Former CBI chief Alok Verma submitted his resignation from service on Friday, a day after he was removed from his post by a high powered committee. Verma said in his resignation letter that it was a moment of "collective introspection". "Also, it may be noted that the under...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the administration was ready for assembly elections in the state and a call in this direction should be taken by the Election Commission and New Delhi. "Whenever, they (EC) tell us, we are ready for the polls (to assembly)," he told repor...More
There is no seriousness in Pakistan's repeated reference or offer for talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Friday. "Ifauthorities in that country are serious why there is "no action" yet against those who were responsible for Mumbai and Pathankot terror atta...More
ThePakistangovernment has decided to continue thetravel banon formerpresidentAsif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardariand Sindh ChiefMinisterMurad Ali Shahamong otherPakistanPeoples Party leaders, a topministersaid. The decision, which prevents them from flying abroad...More
Authorities on Friday booked three persons from north Kashmir's Bandipora district under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent them to Kotebhalwal jail in Jammu. According to an official, District Magistrate Bandipora directed to book three youths under PSA after accepting the c...More
An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Srinagar on Friday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported. The quake, which is the second one to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, occurred at 8.21 am, with its epicenter at latitude ...More
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that India has changed its attitude towards minority communities. Taking to Twitter Mehbooba said that granting citizenship on the basis of religion was appalling and disgusting in...More
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said that lasting peace can be achieved in Kashmir only through dialogue and the Centre should hold talks with the Hurriyat leaders. Referring to Army chief Bipin Rawat's comment a day earlier on engaging with Taliban withou...More
Kashmir Valley was Friday draped in white blanket of snow, while Meteorological department predicted inclement weather in the State till Sunday. Higher reaches of Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, while plains areas recieved light snow. According to Met departmen...More
Union Cabinet on Thursday approved three more All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS. Two of them will be set up in Jammu and Kashmir and the third will come up in Gujarat. Expressing gratitude, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the approval follows the prime min...More
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Friday after fresh snowfall in the Valley. "The Jammu Srinagar NHW is closed due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel," a traffic police official said. "People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only aft...More
The one-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway subject to fair weather on Friday. However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow. Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 3...More
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and an army were injured in an IED blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, officials said. An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers pa...More
Scores of residents of Saidpora village in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water in the area for past several years. Eyewitness said the protesting villagers on Friday morning ...More
Taking a jibe at Narendra Modi-led NDA government for granting citizenship to nationals from three neighbouring countries on the basis of religion, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said even the country (Pakistan) which was formed on the basis...More
Shah Faesal, an IAS topper, on Friday ruled out the option to join separatist camp. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Faesal said that being a man from administration he is more fit to join mainstream political parties. "Hurriyat doesn't believe in electorial proc...More
The US-led military coalition in Syria has begun pulling out troops, a spokesman said on Friday without elaborating on locations or timetables. "Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) has begun the process of our deliberate withdrawal from Syria," sp...More
Former CBI chief Alok Verma submitted his resignation from service on Friday, a day after he was removed from his post by a high powered committee. Verma said in his resignation letter that it was a moment of "collective introspection". "Also, it may be noted that the under...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the administration was ready for assembly elections in the state and a call in this direction should be taken by the Election Commission and New Delhi. "Whenever, they (EC) tell us, we are ready for the polls (to assembly)," he told repor...More
There is no seriousness in Pakistan's repeated reference or offer for talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Friday. "Ifauthorities in that country are serious why there is "no action" yet against those who were responsible for Mumbai and Pathankot terror atta...More
ThePakistangovernment has decided to continue thetravel banon formerpresidentAsif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardariand Sindh ChiefMinisterMurad Ali Shahamong otherPakistanPeoples Party leaders, a topministersaid. The decision, which prevents them from flying abroad...More
Authorities on Friday booked three persons from north Kashmir's Bandipora district under Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent them to Kotebhalwal jail in Jammu. According to an official, District Magistrate Bandipora directed to book three youths under PSA after accepting the c...More
An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Srinagar on Friday, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported. The quake, which is the second one to hit Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, occurred at 8.21 am, with its epicenter at latitude ...More
Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday said that India has changed its attitude towards minority communities. Taking to Twitter Mehbooba said that granting citizenship on the basis of religion was appalling and disgusting in...More
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said that lasting peace can be achieved in Kashmir only through dialogue and the Centre should hold talks with the Hurriyat leaders. Referring to Army chief Bipin Rawat's comment a day earlier on engaging with Taliban withou...More
Kashmir Valley was Friday draped in white blanket of snow, while Meteorological department predicted inclement weather in the State till Sunday. Higher reaches of Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, while plains areas recieved light snow. According to Met departmen...More
Union Cabinet on Thursday approved three more All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS. Two of them will be set up in Jammu and Kashmir and the third will come up in Gujarat. Expressing gratitude, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said the approval follows the prime min...More
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Friday after fresh snowfall in the Valley. "The Jammu Srinagar NHW is closed due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel," a traffic police official said. "People are advised to undertake journey on the highway only aft...More
The one-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway subject to fair weather on Friday. However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow. Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 3...More