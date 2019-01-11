About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Saidapora residents protest against water scarcity

Published at January 11, 2019


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla
Scores of residents of Saidpora village in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water in the area for past several years.
 
Eyewitness said the protesting villagers on Friday morning assembled at the main chowk Saidpora and held a protest demonstration against the lackadaisical approach of public health engineering (PHE) officials and district administration. 
 
They alleged that the department has failed to provide adequate drinking water supply in their area for past several year and are being forced to drink contaminated water from streams and ponds. 
 
"In the modern era, when people talk about packaged drinking water and safe drinking methods, we the residents of Saidpora village in Sopore are forced to drink contaminated water from ponds and nallahs. Neither the successive governments nor the officials of PHE did anything for the residents of the area from last 10 years," Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Saidpora said. 
