Sahu reviews functioning of Education Deptt, progress of centrally sponsored schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, October 07:
Secretary School Education Department Ajeet Kumar Sahu today convened a meeting with the officers of Education Department to review the progress of various state and centrally sponsored projects.
Among others, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Tufail Mattoo, Director School Education Jammu Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Chief Education Officers of Jammu division, Executive Engineers besides other senior officers of concerned department attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed in detail the physical and financial achievements under various centrally sponsored projects including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), EBBs, School Toilets, Mid Day Meal besides languishing KGBVs funded by JKIDFC in Jammu division. He also reviewed the functioning of career counseling centre.
The meeting was informed that against the given target, 4547 general toilets, 15901 girls’ toilet and 221 disabled friendly toilets have been made functional in various schools of Jammu division.
Further, an amount of Rs 2503 lakh has been released for construction and making dysfunctional Boys and Girls toilets functional in the schools. Secretary further directed the concerned authorities that all the schools should be fully equipped with toilet blocks for boys and girls besides easily accessible to all including specially-abled persons.
Reviewing the district wise progress of KGBVs, the Secretary directed the executing agencies to expedite the process of construction works for establishing KGBVs in the fixed time frame.
He asked Chief Education officers and executing agencies to conduct re-verification of schools and KGBVs which needs improvement in sanitation, electricity and other infrastructural requirements and furnish the physical and financial report by October 12. To monitor and implement the various activities of education department on daily basis, the Secretary directed the concerned officers to shift on jkpulse.gov.in portal for its better functioning.
The Secretary stressed to hold Parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and prepare academic calendar in this regard so that parents can get feedback of their wards. He also emphasized to introduce school band and theatrical events as extracurricular activities alongwith academics.
He stressed upon the teachers to adopt innovative techniques to boost confidence among the students at primary level so that they can prove their mettle in all spheres of life.