Sahu inaugurates 1st Inter Polytechnic Annual Sports Meet

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, OCTOBER 29:
Secretary Technical Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu today inaugurated 1st Inter Polytechnic Annual Sports Meet “SPORTECH-2018” at Government Polytechnic Bikram Chowk, Jammu.
Director Technical Education, Anu Malhotra, was the guest of honour of the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary lauded the efforts of the college in organizing 1st Inter-Polytechnic Sports meet and said that such events will promote communal harmony among the masses and will engage youths and students in sports and help them not to derail from the mainstream, besides providing a professional platform to them to showcase their hidden skills like ‘Khelo India’.
Interacting with the players, Sahu wished them success in the tournament and advised them to play in the true spirit of a sportsperson which is pre-requisite for success of any player. He said that sports play an important role in shaping the overall personality development of players making them a responsible citizen.
Secretary exhorted upon the concerned officers to perform their duty with utmost care and concern to develop the sports skills of sportspersons of the state to the optimum so that they could represent their native land with success and pride.
He asked them to plan necessary training for the youth in the fields of their talent on regular basis so that they are equipped fully with ability and aptitude to compete at the high-profile sports events within and outside the country. He also motivated students to give importance to sports and inspire others to stay away from drugs and unhealthy practices.
While speaking on the occasion, Anu Malhotra appreciated the initiative taken by the college Principal in organizing SPORTECH 2018, a first event of its kind in Technical Education Department to give Boost to budding players of various Polytechnics besides will provide an opportunity to build cultural relationship between various students.
The welcome address was presented by the Principal of the college, Arun Bangotra who gave the detailed presentation of chronology of the events that will take place in the five days long 1st Annual Inter-Polytechnic Sports Meet in which teams from Government Polytechnic Bikram Chowk Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and ASC Polytechnic will participate in various Inter-Polytechnic Sports Tournaments in the disciplines of Cricket, Volleyball, Table-Tennis, Badminton, Chess, Carrom, Tug of war.
Among others Principal Skill Mission Neelanjana Manwati, Principal Govt. Polytechnic Udhampur H.A Bhardwaj, Principal Govt. Polytechnic Poonch Vinod Azad, Joint Director Technical Education G.M Bhat, Asstt Director Technical Education Anoop Sharma, Superintendent Women ITI Jammu Rajesh Gupta, HODs of various department and other staff and students of the various Polytechnics of Jammu Division were present on the occasion.